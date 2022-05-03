Left Menu

Elon Musk makes first public appearance at Met Gala post Twitter takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been talk of the town ever since he bought Twitter for USD 44 billion, surprised everyone by making an appearance at fashion event - Met Gala 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 10:15 IST
Elon Musk along with his mom at Met Gala (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been talk of the town ever since he bought Twitter for USD 44 billion, surprised everyone by making an appearance at fashion event - Met Gala 2022. The 50-year-old entrepreneur walked the Met Gala carpet with his supermodel mother Maye Musk, 74.

He arrived at the event wearing a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. Maye also kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strapped heels, long pearls, and a regal gold clutch, People reported. Elon also shared his goals for Twitter while speaking to Vogue at Met Gala.

"Assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible," Elon said, adding that he would like to "have the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting, entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better." Twitter is set to become a privately owned firm with the completion of takeover, expected by the end of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

