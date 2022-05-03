Left Menu

Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look pays tribute to an unsung Black designer

Fashion lovers witnessed some incredible and magnificent looks on Monday night at the star-studded Met Gala 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:40 IST
Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look pays tribute to an unsung Black designer
Sarah Jessica Parker (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Fashion lovers witnessed some incredible and magnificent looks on Monday night at the star-studded Met Gala 2022. Veteran actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who made her first-debut appearance at the event back in 1995, stole the limelight by showing up at the gala wearing a corset dress.

She opted for a Christopher John Rogers creation to walk up the red carpet. Taking to Instagram, Sarah dropped several pictures of her look.

She donned the black-white hued, off-shoulder corset dress having a ball gown touch with an extravagant headpiece. The 'Sex and the city' star had spent a handsome amount of time working with designers on this ensemble.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah paid homage through her Met Gala appearance to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, the first black female fashion designer in the White house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022