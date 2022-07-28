Summer Holiday Chaos: Is It The End For Stress-Free Travel?

Two years ago, most people would have done anything to get away, but there are new obstacles facing travelers. As Covid restrictions have eased and the travel sector has ramped up, those eager to book a holiday or plan a break are facing fresh concerns in the form of canceled flights, delays for luggage reclaim, train strikes, and gridlocked roads and ports. With the summer holidays in full swing, have the days of stress-free travel come to an end?

What is the situation?

The current situation across Europe and the US is alarming for holidaymakers, people who travel for work, and those who work in industries and businesses that are reliant on tourism and travel. There are strikes across Europe, passengers are experiencing long delays checking in, getting onto planes, and receiving their luggage, and thousands of flights have been canceled since the start of the high season. Heathrow Airport has encouraged airlines to reduce the number of flights they operate to try to control numbers, and major airlines, including British Airways and EasyJet, have canceled hundreds of flights during the summer season. In France and Germany, the situation is similar, with ground staff striking and standoffs initiated by unions causing major transport hubs to ground to a halt.

The US and Canada have also experienced a wave of flight cancellations, with more expected to follow. Delta Air Lines and Canada Air have reduced their schedules during July and August due to staffing issues, which are contributing to chaos at airports.

Flying is not the only problem for people wanting to take a well-earned break or travel to visit relatives. In the UK, for example, there are several train strikes planned for July and August amid ongoing pay rows, and passengers wanting to travel to France have been sitting in queues for hours due to delays at ports like Dover.

The knock-on effect

As passengers experience problems with planes and trains, the options narrow, meaning that the only way to get from A to B is to hit the roads. In countries that have experienced flight and rail journey cancellations, long delays at ports, airports, and stations, and reduced services, there has been a spike in vehicle use. People have had to drive or rely on buses and coaches to get to work, the airport, or their holiday destination, which has contributed to increased volumes of traffic. Driving long distances or joining huge lines of traffic during rush hour is not ideal for many people, especially at a time when the cost of fuel is soaring and much of the Northern Hemisphere is battling a heatwave. There has been a surge in breakdowns due to extreme heat and not everyone has a car warranty or service plan that covers unexpected issues. For some, jumping in the car to avoid flying, or initiating a contingency plan due to canceled trains, creates more problems.

In addition, the experiences shared by travelers on news bulletins and social media will undoubtedly affect the way consumers behave in the future. Pent-up demand for foreign holidays and international breaks could have spelled trouble for businesses that have thrived due to the popularity of the staycation during the pandemic. However, surveys suggest that the demand for staycations remains high in some countries, including the UK. Studies show that around 40% of people are planning to stay in the country for their summer holiday, with 65% citing the ease of organizing a break as a driving factor and 54% admitting the main reason was to avoid long queues at airports.

After prolonged periods of grounded flights and ships stuck in ports, there is a risk that the demand for overseas travel will start to fall if passengers lose patience and confidence. Traveling has become more expensive, and some people don't want to take a risk by paying a lot of money for a holiday that might get canceled or disrupted.

Tips for stress-free travel

It has been labeled the 'summer of discontent,' but plenty of people are managing to get around and enjoy a long-awaited break without too many issues. To increase the chances of enjoying stress-free travel, it's wise to take these steps:

Book with reputable providers and check the terms and conditions

One of the most important steps to take when organizing a trip is to research operators and agencies and make sure you choose reputable providers with a good track record. Always check the terms and conditions before booking a flight or a package holiday and consider taking out additional insurance if your trip is not fully protected. Paying with a credit card rather than a debit card usually affords better protection.

Have a plan B

In the age of delays and cancellations, it's always beneficial to have a plan B. If you can't get the train or take a domestic flight, look into buses or plan your route and drive. It may not be ideal to change plans at short notice, but if you're prepared, this should help you to minimize disruption.

Consider delaying your trip if it's possible

For many people, there is a limited window to travel because they have children, which means that they can only go on holiday outside of term-time, or they have work commitments. If you do have the option to go away later in the year after the school holidays have finished, it may be wise to delay your trip. The demand for holidays will be lower, which means that you'll pay less to get away, and there will be fewer people trying to get through airports and ports. Many of the most popular holiday destinations, such as Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Turkey, and Greece enjoy hot, dry weather well into the autumn.

It's virtually impossible to pick up a newspaper or listen to a bulletin without coming across the term 'travel chaos.' If you are planning to travel this summer, it's important to be aware of obstacles and to prepare in advance. There are examples of seamless journeys, but it could be some time before stress-free travel returns.

