Kanya Pujan 2022: Significance, Puja timings to celebrate Durga Ashtami

Kanya Pujan is traditionally performed on the last two days of Navratri, namely Ashtami (Ashtami Kanya Pujan) and Navami (Navami Kanya Pujan) (Navami Kanya Pujan). During these days, people keep fast and perform the Kanya Puja ritual. Kanya Pujan is considered to be essential to the Navratri fasts.

Ashtami Kanya Pujan Tithi 2022 will begin at 6:48 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and will end at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022. Shubh Muhurat comes between 9:12 and 10:41 a.m. Meanwhile, the Navmi Kanya Puja tithi will begin at 4:37 p.m., on October 3rd and will terminate on Tuesday, October 4th, at 2:20 p.m. Shubh Muhurat occurs between 10:41 and 12:10 a.m.

Kanya Pujan is a special ritual that Hindus perform during Navratri. During this ritual, young girls aged 2 to 10 are worshipped in order to please Goddess Durga. Feet of kanyas or young girls are cleansed with water and milk during the ritual, and a tikka of ghee, kumkum, and akshat is applied to their forehead. A scarlet thread (moli) is put around their wrists, and they are fed. People afterwards seek their blessings and present them with gifts. Worshipping Kanya from each age group has its unique significance, as detailed below:

1. Worshipping a 2-year-old girl (Kumari) on Kanya Pujan protects against poverty and sadness. 2. Worshiping a 3-Year-Old Girl (Trimurti) is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and luck.

3. Worshiping a 4-year-old girl on Kanya Puja helps them in seeking Maa Bhagwati's blessings. 4. Worshiping females in the 5-year age range aids in the prevention of hazardous and incurable diseases.

5. 6-Year-Old Girl: Girls of this age are believed to be a form of Mother Kali, and worshipping them aids in the learning process and Raja Yoga. 6. 7-year-old Girls are thought to be a form of Goddess Chandika, and worshipping them is linked with prosperity and richness.

7. Girls of the 8-year age range are believed to be a form of Mother Shambhavi, and their worship aids in resolving and avoiding legal conflicts. 8. Girls of the 9-year age range are thought to be avatars of Maa Durga, and worshipping them helps appease rivals.

9. 10-Year-Old Girl: Girls of this age are thought to be a form of Maa Subhadra, and worshipping them aids in the fulfilment of all wishes. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)