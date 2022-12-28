Atlanta Certified Personal Trainer David Reagan Shares the Best Winter Fitness Tips

Winter can be a challenging season to stay in shape, as people tend to want to hibernate when the weather is chilly. Atlanta personal trainer David Reagan says the holidays can make it harder to stay on track with your fitness goals, but having the right strategies can certainly help.

There are easy ways to lose weight and gain muscle during the winter months. Follow the best winter fitness tips laid out below to help you on your journey.

Write Realistic Goals

Multiple holidays back-to-back in the early part of winter can easily derail any fitness plan. Have a bad day or two, and you might ignore your fitness until the weather warms up.

One way to combat this is to write down your goals and make sure that you're setting realistic goals. This is a very personal thing, of course, as what's realistic for you might not be for someone else, and vice versa.

By writing your goals down, you'll be able to constantly remind yourself of what you want to accomplish. It'll serve as the blueprint for your fitness plan.

Stay Warm and Fit Inside

Even if you don't have a full-blown gym in your home or easy access to a gym, you can still stay fit inside while staying warm. Ordinary household objects can substitute traditional dumbbells for weight training, or you could research body weight exercises to do around the house.

You can work numerous exercise routines into your daily life that can all be done indoors without the use of extensive or expensive equipment. Just set aside the time and space to do so.

Stay Warm and Fit Outside

You can easily feel "cooped up" during the winter. So, if you feel like you need some fresh air -- no matter how cold it is -- don't be afraid to get fit outside. Just make sure that you're wearing the proper clothing and gear, so you don't freeze and slip if it's icy.

If you are in good health and your doctor says it's OK, winter is a great time to try new physical activities. You can get in a great workout by downhill or cross-country skiing, ice skating, or hiking in show shoes.

Be Social

Having a workout partner is a great way to ensure you stick to your fitness goals. It may be even more important during the winter when it's easy to cancel exercise plans because it's too cold out.

David Reagan says being social is a great way to stick to your fitness goals. Your partner can be a friend, a co-worker, or your family member. You're much more likely to follow through when someone else is counting on you to be there for them.

Again, remember that winter is a great time to try out something new. Take a yoga, tai chi, or dance class. Play a new sport.

If you approach fitness in a social way, you can have a lot of fun exercising. And this will lead to you being much more likely to stick to the plan.

About David Reagan

David Reagan is a personal trainer from Atlanta, GA, who specializes in weight loss, personalized workout plans, bodybuilding, and nutrition. He caters to high-end clients and executives, helping them achieve their fitness goals by accommodating their busy schedules. The client's needs come first, and David's fitness plan will set you up on the path to success.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)