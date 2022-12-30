How to Find the Perfect Varsity Jacket for You

A varsity jacket is an iconic style that has been around for decades. It's one of the few wardrobe pieces that can make you look stylish in any season. Varsity jackets are timeless fashion staples that come in a variety of styles, materials, and colors. Whether you're shopping for a new varsity jacket or just want to learn more about this timeless piece of clothing, here are a few things to consider when selecting one. Read on to find out.

Choose the Right Material

The first step is selecting the right material for your varsity jacket. The most common varsity jackets are made of wool and leather, but there are also other fabrics to choose from such as cotton, nylon, and polyester. Wool has been used traditionally in varsity jackets since its warmth and durability make it an ideal choice. Leather is also popular because it's more breathable than wool and looks great when paired with a denim jean or trouser. Cotton is lightweight and comfortable while nylon is strong and water-resistant making it ideal for outdoor activities like hiking or camping. Lastly, polyester is affordable, wrinkle-resistant, and can be machine-washed making it ideal for those who want an easier maintenance routine.

Understand the Different Styles

The next step is understanding the different styles available to you. There are classic letterman jackets that feature contrasting sleeves with stripes down them which signify academic achievement or athletic accomplishments. Bomber jackets have fur collars as well as elastic cuffs and waistbands which provide extra insulation during colder temperatures. Finally, hoodies are becoming increasingly popular due to their casual look and versatility which makes them great for everyday wear or hitting up the gym after class!

Choose Your Size Carefully

Finally, but most importantly, make sure you choose a size that fits properly. The fit should be snug but not overly tight—you want your varsity jacket to be comfortable and flattering at the same time. A good rule of thumb is to buy one size larger than your normal size; this way you can layer up underneath if necessary without feeling too restricted by your clothing choice. Pay close attention to sleeve length; if it's too long it will look sloppy and if it's too short then it won't keep you warm enough during those colder months. If you're buying online, take your measurements and compare them with the size chart before making a purchase.

Consider Your Budget

Finally, consider your budget when purchasing a varsity jacket; prices can range from $100-$400 depending on style and fabric choice so set aside some money before making any purchases! Also, look into retailers that offer discounts or "buy one get one free" deals as these will help keep your wallet happy while still getting you quality apparel at an affordable price!

Conclusion

Shopping for a varsity jacket doesn't have to be daunting; all you need to do is know what materials you're looking for as well as what style fits your needs best. Remember to always consider your budget when selecting a jacket since prices can vary widely depending on the fabric choice you make. With these tips in mind, finding the perfect varsity jacket should be no sweat! Good luck!

