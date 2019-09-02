Sonam Kapoor sizzles in black on Hello mag cover

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is known to impress fans with her stunning outfits and amazing dressing style is setting the temperature soaring as the cover girl of a magazine. The actor is looking gorgeous as she turned the cover girl for the September issue of Hello magazine.

The 34-year-old actor is keeping her fashion game on point as she can be seen wearing a classic and elegant black jumpsuit with a ruffled cape from Azzi & Osta along with a classic diamond choker and a diamond ring. Apart from the cover, the pretty damsel unveiled other looks from the shoot where she can be seen donning a candy pink off-shoulder dress and a ravishing red dress which she opted for the carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival.

The official account of the magazine shared her eye-grabbing looks on their Instagram page. The magazine termed the versatile diva as "Red Carpet Princess" on the cover.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 20, this year. (ANI)

