Priyanka, Nick becomes first couple to top People's best-dressed list

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Wednesday became the first-ever couple to top 2019's best-dressed list published by People magazine. The 'Mary Kom' actor is not only a big name in Bollywood but has also made a place for herself in Tinseltown.

She walked down the aisle with the 'Chains' crooner in December last year, following which the duo has rocked scores of events with their dazzling looks. Be it this year's Met Gala or the 72nd annual Cannes film festival, the couple dressed to the nines and managed to grab eyeballs wherever they went.

"Together they create that chic Old Hollywood aesthetic. Their best fashion moments come when they choose clothing that speaks to each of them," People quoted Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell as saying. "They are both true to their individual styles. It's another example of how they are such a perfect match," said Nick's stylist Avo Yermagyan.

According to Yermagyan, the couple is sending a message with their "coordinated style" which is "confidence". "Nick and Priyanka's looks are a true reflection of their personalities -- bold, playful and eye-catching," he added.

Others following the duo in the list include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, among others. (ANI)

Also Read: Couple killed in wall collapse

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)