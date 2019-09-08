Visiting Venice? Beware of fine for sitting at undesignated spots

If your next trip is to the beautiful Italian city of Venice, do keep some extra cash handy as you may be fined for sitting at random, undesignated spots. The idea, proposed by the city's mayor Luigi Brugnaro, will be voted on by the city council in October, CNN reported.

Venice has always been stern about its city's rules when it comes to tourism. People are already prohibited from sitting at spots like St Mark's Square or the Rialto Bridge, pausing on bridges, walking around in swimwear and feeding pigeons. These restrictions are in addition to other less surprising bans including littering, graffiti and placing padlocks on monuments.

Situated across a group of 118 small islands, Venice is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Officials are conscious about maintaining a balance between giving tourists a memorable experience of the city and taking care of the negative impacts tourism might have on accommodation and living conditions for locals. (ANI)

