Markets decked up for Dhanteras, people opting for made-in-India over Chinese

Diwali preparations are in full swing as markets all over the country are stocked with a variety of lights, and candles, among other fancy items! Dhanteras which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new things, especially metals like gold and silver.

As people stepped out to live the festival to the fullest, markets in Guwahati and Gorakhpur welcomed customers with a wide range of items on offer. "From scented to gel-based, we have a whole range of colourful candles along with decorative lights," said a retailer in Guwahati.

Abhimanyu Saini, a cracker seller in the city said, "This year there are a number of new varieties in the market and we also have a special cracker named 'Go Green' which is less polluting." "There are new kinds of spinners which hover like helicopters. Moreover, people, this time are buying more India-made lights," Saini added.

Meanwhile, Vishal, a retailer from Gorakhpur, explained that this year people are leaving behind the Chinese lights and going for Indian versions. "Ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 250, we have a range of Indian lights depending on a person's needs and their budget," he said.

"What is selling more are the locally made lights, people are choosing them over others this time," shared Shraddhanand Arya, another retailer. The first day of Dipawali commenced on Friday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities.

The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

