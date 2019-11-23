International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's if obesity and smoking may impact healing post-fracture surgery

A recent study has examined if obesity and smoking, which are known to impact negative effects on bone health, can also affect healing in patients, who had surgery for fractures of the wrist or the distal radius.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:25 IST
Here's if obesity and smoking may impact healing post-fracture surgery
The study shows that treatment for distal radius fractures in obese and smoking patients is safe.. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study has examined if obesity and smoking, which are known to impact negative effects on bone health, can also affect healing in patients, who had surgery for fractures of the wrist or the distal radius. For the study, published in the -- Journal of Hand Surgery -- the investigators analysed data on patients surgically treated for a distal radius fracture between 2006 and 2017 at two trauma centres.

The 200 patients were divided into obese and non-obese groups (39 and 161 patients, respectively) and were also characterised as current, former, and never smokers (20, 32, and 148 patients, respectively) based on self-reported cigarette use. The recent study is led by a team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre (BIDMC).

At three-month and one-year follow-ups after surgery, both the obese and nonobese groups achieved acceptable scores that pertained to patient-reported function in the upper extremity -- close to those of the general population. The two groups were also similar in regards to the range of motion and bone alignment.

At three months, smokers demonstrated worse scores related to arm, shoulder, and hand function and a lower percentage of healed fractures, but these effects improved over the course of a year. Complications were similar between groups. "Overall we found that we can achieve excellent clinical and radiographic outcomes with surgery for displaced wrist fractures in patients who are obese and in those who smoke," said senior author Tamara D Rozental, MD, Chief of Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at BIDMC and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School.

"Our results show that treatment for distal radius fractures in obese and smoking patients is safe, and these patients may be treated as the general population with similar long-term results. Their short-term outcomes, however, demonstrate higher disability and, in the case of smokers, slower fracture healing," added Rozental. Rozental stressed that obesity and smoking are currently considered among the two most important preventable causes of poor health in developed nations, and both are modifiable risk factors.

"As such, we believe that lifestyle interventions focusing on weight loss and smoking cessation should be emphasised whenever possible," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of series sweep

India captain Virat Kohli embellished the pink-ball test with a sparkling century and his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final test on Saturday. After India d...

India's urban unemployment rate drops to 9.3 pc in Jan-Mar 2019: Govt data

Amid criticism over high joblessness rate, a survey by the National Statistical Office NSO on Saturday showed that urban unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in four quarters at 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019. The quarterly...

Not doing "Chehre" due to date issues, says Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is no longer part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre primarily due to date issues. There have been reports that Kriti had a fallout with the producers of Chehre and hence she is no...

Delhi: 3 held in blind murder case of minor

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it solved a blind murder case of a five-year-old in Khajuri Khas area here and arrested three people in connection with the case. Acting on information on Thursday, police recovered the body of a minor foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019