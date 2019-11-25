Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid make heads turn at 2019 AMAs

International Development News
After a stylish debut as a couple together at the New York Fashion Week in September, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa made yet another red carpet appearance with boyfriend Anwar Hadid on Sunday at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. Image Credit: ANI

After a stylish debut as a couple together at the New York Fashion Week in September, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa made yet another red carpet appearance with boyfriend Anwar Hadid on Sunday at the 2019 American Music Awards. Flaunting a hot pink side-slit off-shoulder gown, Lipa aced elegance and complemented her model boyfriend, who wore a simple graphic tee under an elegant black suit.

The singer sported a neat ponytail on the outfit decorated with a side bow and wore a classic diamond necklace and bracelet. The two walked the carpet together and shared a kiss ahead of Lipa's performance on the main stage. The 'New Rules' crooner is set for a rendition of her new single 'Don't Start Now'.

At the 2018 AMAs, she performed 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' and was also nominated for new artist of the year award. Lipa and Hadid were first linked earlier this year in June and most recently the two were spotted at the MTV European Music Awards.

Their first red carpet debut together was at the New York Fashion Week two months back in September where they were spotted sharing a handful of steamy kisses over the summer. Lipa even made a visit to India earlier this month to share the stage with American singer Katy Perry at a music festival in Mumbai. The two pulled off an "outrageously sweaty show"! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

