International Development News
Development News Edition

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Researchers have developed bacteria called Escherichia coli, which consume carbon-di-oxide for energy instead of organic compounds.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:36 IST
Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed bacteria called Escherichia coli, which consume carbon-di-oxide for energy instead of organic compounds. This creation in synthetic biology highlights the incredible plasticity of bacterial metabolism and could provide the framework for future carbon-neutral bioproduction. The work appeared in the journal -- Cell.

"Our main aim was to create a convenient scientific platform that could enhance CO2 fixation, which can help address challenges related to the sustainable production of food and fuels and global warming caused by CO2 emissions," said senior author Ron Milo, at systems biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science. "Converting the carbon source of E. coli, the workhorse of biotechnology, from organic carbon into CO2 is a major step towards establishing such a platform," added Milo.

A grand challenge in synthetic biology has been to generate synthetic autotrophy within a model heterotrophic organism. Despite widespread interest in renewable energy storage and more sustainable food production, past efforts to engineer industrially relevant heterotrophic model organisms to use CO2 as the sole carbon source has failed.

Previous attempts to establish autocatalytic CO2 fixation cycles in model heterotrophs always required the addition of multi-carbon organic compounds to achieve stable growth. "From a basic scientific perspective, we wanted to see if such a major transformation in the diet of bacteria -- from dependence on sugar to the synthesis of all their biomass from CO2 -- is possible," said first author Shmuel Gleizer (@GleizerShmuel), a Weizmann Institute of Science postdoctoral fellow.

"Beyond testing the feasibility of such a transformation in the lab, we wanted to know how extreme an adaptation is needed in terms of the changes to the bacterial DNA blueprint," added Gleizer. The researchers used metabolic rewiring and lab evolution to convert E. coli into autotrophs. The engineered strain harvests energy from formate, which can be produced electrochemically from renewable sources.

Because formate is an organic one-carbon compound that does not serve as a carbon source for E. coli growth, it does not support heterotrophic pathways. They inactivated central enzymes involved in heterotrophic growth, rendering the bacteria more dependent on autotrophic pathways for growth.

They also grew the cells in chemostats with a limited supply of the sugar xylose -- a source of organic carbon -- to inhibit heterotrophic pathways. The initial supply of xylose for approximately 300 days was necessary to support enough cell proliferation to kick start evolution. The chemostat also contained plenty of formates and a 10% CO2 atmosphere.

By sequencing the genome and plasmids of the evolved autotrophic cells, the researchers discovered that as few as 11 mutations were acquired through the evolutionary process in the chemostat. One set of mutations affected genes encoding enzymes linked to the carbon fixation cycle.

The authors said that one major study limitation is that the consumption of formate by bacteria releases more CO2 than is consumed through carbon fixation. In addition, more research is needed before it's possible to discuss the scalability of the approach for industrial use.

In future work, the researchers will aim to supply energy through renewable electricity to address the problem of CO2 release, determine whether ambient atmospheric conditions could support autotrophy, and try to narrow down the most relevant mutations for autotrophic growth. "This feat is a powerful proof of concept that opens up a new exciting prospect of using engineered bacteria to transform products we regard as waste into fuel, food or other compounds of interest," Milo said.

"It can also serve as a platform to better understand and improve the molecular machines that are the basis of food production for humanity and thus help in the future to increase yields in agriculture," added Milo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup

G Sathiyans dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday. The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut...

Rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township area here last week succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, police said. The girl, who was battling for life in the Safdarjung ho...

Hotel Mumbai gets lukewarm opening response

Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai, based on the 2611 terror attack, opened to a mild response from moviegoers at the box as it minted Rs 1.08 crores on the first day of its release at the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst...

Man commits suicide over argument with wife

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi here following a petty argument with his wife, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the early hours of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019