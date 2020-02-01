Left Menu
Development News Edition

Velocity based training to give better results!

A team of researchers with a new study has shed light on the fact that weightlifters could do less and still get stronger by changing the amount they lift each session. Velocity based training method intends to give more fruitful results.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:09 IST
Velocity based training to give better results!
People who used the load velocity profile became stronger despite lifting less overall during the six week period in comparison to those who followed one rep max routine.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers with a new study has shed light on the fact that weightlifters could do less and still get stronger by changing the amount they lift each session. Velocity based training method intends to give more fruitful results. Sports scientists from the University of Lincoln, UK, compared two groups over six weeks, the one group being those who used a traditional training method of one-rep max -- the maximum weight an athlete could lift and the other group who use a load velocity profile. In the load velocity profile method, the weights were tailored so the weightlifters can lift either more or less at each session.

The study was led by Dr Harry Dorrell from the University of Lincoln's School of Sport and Exercise Science. From the study, it has come to the notice that the people, who used the load velocity profile, became stronger despite lifting less overall during the six-week period in comparison to those, who followed one rep max routine.

The load velocity profile enabled the participants' training load to be adjusted based on their performance that day: if the athlete was moving the same load at a faster velocity, the weight was increased, but if they were lifting slower, the weight load would be reduced. He said: "The velocity-based training enabled us to see if they were up or down on their normal performance and thus adjust the load accordingly. It's about making sure the athlete is lifting the optimal load for them, on that particular day. If you lift too little then you won't stimulate the body as you intend to; but if you lift too much you'll be fatigued, which increases the risk of injury."

"This fatigue won't necessarily happen immediately, either. You could lift too much regularly, and three weeks down the line this will catch up with you and you'll find that the muscles are too fatigued to manage what you believe should be in your ability," he added. Sixteen men aged between 18 to 29 years, with body masses ranging from 70kg to 120kg with at least two years' weight training experience, took part in the trial which included two training sessions a week over a course of six weeks.

They performed a back squat, bench press, strict overhead press, and conventional deadlift, and the results at the start and end of the six weeks training were recorded. Researchers also recorded the athlete's countermovement jump, a term used to describe the explosive lower-body power and found that only the velocity groups had improved.

Following a trial that included two training sessions a week over a course of six weeks, of sixteen men aged between 18 to 29 years, saw those using the velocity-based training method could lift an average of 15kg more on the back squat than when they started, rising from 147kg to 162kg, despite their training loads being an average of 9 per cent less at each session. Dr Dorrell added: "While some of these changes could be considered as only small improvements and were similar to the group using the traditional training method, the velocity group lifted significantly less in order to see the gains they made. The idea of velocity-based training has been around for a while, but until now there hasn't been any science to prove that it actually works; the science has finally caught up." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • UK

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...

Tennis-'Hello, I won, you can relax now' - Kenin calls nervous mom

Sofia Kenin shed a few tears and needed to find a way to keep her emotions in check during an epic final against Garbine Muguruza, but soon after lifting her first Grand Slam title the American had to rush to calm someone else down - her mo...

Nigeria creates committee to tackle issues that led to U.S. visa ban - presidency

Nigerias government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of U.S. immigrant visas to its citizens, the presidents office said on Saturday.Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa, added to a v...

Customs duty hike to make imported mobile phones, chargers slightly expensive

Imported mobile phones and chargers may cost 1-2 per cent more as the government on Saturday announced increasing customs duty by 5-10 per cent. But industry observers say the hike in import duty will not affect consumers at large, as nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020