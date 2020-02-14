Jeniffer Lopez announces her very own footwear collection

American singer, actress and fashion designer Jennifer Lopez recently revealed her very own collection of footwear on Instagram. The 50-year-old artistic polymath has named her line of footwear JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, reported Fox News.

The 'Hustlers' star broke the internet with a raunchy black and white Instagram picture, donning a pair of elegant-looking leopard print heels. The caption of the Instagram image reads: "I'm so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW........ and sign-up to shop the collection early and enter for a chance to hang with me! Link in my bio and stories....."

Fox News quoted Page Six which reported that the new collection which is made in collaboration with Camuto Group, will hit the markets in this year's spring. Apart from shoes, the collection will also include handbags. The JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ will have "a wide range of styles, such as sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots" on offer for the customers. (ANI)

