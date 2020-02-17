Ban Labs Launches Groundbreaking Care Green Tea After The Success of Sesa Oil

After Sesa hair oil's milestone success, Ban Labs is in service with other essentials. Their latest one, Care Tea, is an Ayurvedic health drink designed using carefully selected pure green tea, without adding any artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives. Just like Sesa, which brings the organic and natural ingredients like nourishing oil and milk processed with ancient 'Kshirpak Vidhi', Care Tea is also carefully created with handpicked pure ingredients for the pleasant experience.

Ban Labs CEO and Chief Managing Director, Maulesh Patel states, "Today, we take pride in our reputation of producing scientifically designed and clinically proven products, making us a leader in our industry. And yet we are just halfway through."

The most exciting one from the Care herbal tea collection of five teas, is the Spiced herbal green tea with Ashwagandha. Incredible health benefits of Ashwagandha include detoxification, managing sugar levels, boosting brain function and maintaining youthfulness. The tea also provides rejuvenation and aids in metabolism while acting as an immunity booster.

Along with that, one couldn't skip the other excitements from the bundle such as Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea with Spearmint, Care Moringa & Giloy Green Tea with Lemongrass, 2 in 1 Hibiscus & Red Melon Green Tea and 2 in 1 Japanese Matcha Green Tea.

Ban Labs has become one of the leading players in Ayurvedic, Herbal and Cosmetic products over the years. With the growth mantra of constant innovation to prevent rather than cure, the organization launches Care tea and many more.

"We, pledge to continue on this path with further determination and focus on bringing the ancient Ayurvedic knowledge in modern, scientific ways to all humankind," Maulesh Patel further adds in an adequate manner.

As they have already proved their mettle with achievements like Sesa being at the top position in the anti-hair fall category in recent years, customers are all thrilled about the other products and also seem eager for upcoming safeguarding products to add in the stores.

The list would be incomplete without mentioning the other beauty and herbal products. Ban Labs'Charm & Glow De-Tan Facial Kit and Herbal facial kit repairs the damage done by harmful UV sun rays, lightens blemishes, removes dead cells and leaves the skin clear and radiant. And their Shampoos come with variants like Aamla, Tulsi, Neem and much more.

Their Truedent Herbal Toothpaste offers Ayurvedic oral care with herbs like Vjradanti, Maulsari, Babool, Lodhra, etc., for strong teeth and gums and to treat bad breath.

Ban Labs' special Dr's Care Liquid Detergent is tough on dirt and stain but gentle on fabric, leaving clothes fresh and naturally clean. Dr's Care detergent ensures that the clothes are spotless, bright and clean.

More products are expected to be launched from Ban Labs. Subscribe to the website to be updated with the new releases.

About Ban Labs:

Ban Labs is the place where nature cures health and beauty ailments. With a vision to make Ayurvedic secrets known to every individual, BAN Labs began its journey in 1966.

http://www.banlab.com/

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.