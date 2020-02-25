Left Menu
Melania, Ivanka Trump opt for shades of white on day-2 of India visit

As US President Donald Trump kickstarted day 2 of his India visit on Tuesday, his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump both opted for white outfits for engagements of the day.

US first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Image Credit: ANI

As US President Donald Trump kickstarted day 2 of his India visit on Tuesday, his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump both opted for white outfits for engagements of the day. On arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the First Lady stepped out of the 'The Beast' wearing a midi-length collared white dress with a skater hemline. The outfit had colourful flower motifs printed on it in hues of red, blue, yellow and green. A red belt made the look edgier for Melania while she finished it off with white pointed pumps.

Keeping her trademark look, she left her hair loose with waves at the ends and a middle parting. President's daughter Ivanka, on the other hand, chose a more formal attire for the second day of her India visit.

Ivaka arrived at the ceremonial reception in an off-white buttoned knee-length coat. She wore matching trousers and silver metallic heels. Just like her Ahmedabad look, Ivanka kept her hair rod straight with a middle partition. Donald Trump sported his signature red tie for the day along with his staple black suit and the unmissable broach of the American flag on the left lapel.

The President received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and later visited the Rajghat along with First Lady Melania. On Monday noon he had addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event with the Prime Minister at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he hailed India-US ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

