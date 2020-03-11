Elon Musk wants to build 'mega rave cave' under Tesla's German Gigafactory

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has floated an interesting plan to make up for the possible cancellation of the Coachella music festival in California due to coronavirus concerns. In a recent Yes/No Tweet, Musk asked whether Tesla should build a "mega rave cave" under its facility in Brandenburg, Germany, reported New York Post.

The caption of the post read: "Tesla should have a mega rave cave under the Berlin Gigafatory." Responding to the Tweet, nearly 90 per cent of Musk's followers voted "yes" that clearly shows the enthusiasm with which the people are looking forward to his latest ambitious venture.

The billionaire then topped off the post with the comment: "With an epic sound system and woofers the size of a car". As of now, according to Billboard, the dates for Coachella are being pushed to October 9 and October 16 from the pre-decided April 10 and 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.