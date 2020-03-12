Zayn Malik models for Anwar Hadid's jewellery line

Singer Zayn Malik has a new modelling gig as he stars in Anwar Hadid's new jewellery campaign for brand 'Martyre.' As per Page Six, the unisex jewellery label launched in March 2019 is founded by musician Yoni Laham and model Anwar Hadid, who is Gigi and Bella's younger brother.

In snaps shared by Anwar on his Instagram, the 25-year-old models the brand's sterling silver and gold pieces including a bracelet, necklace, split ring and pendant necklace from the collection. Photographer Alana O'Herlihy shot the portrait of Malik for the campaign.

However, Zayn is not the only star to promote the jewels, Anwar's girlfriend and singer Dua Lipa wore a pair of gold earrings on the cover of Vogue Spain in October, while family pals Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Georgia Fowler have previously posed for the brand's Instagram page. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.