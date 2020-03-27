Left Menu
Development News Edition

H&M to offer funds, protective gear and social networks to help fight coronavirus

Fast-fashion powerhouse H&M has decided to provide funds, personal protective equipment and even social networks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:52 IST
H&M to offer funds, protective gear and social networks to help fight coronavirus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fast-fashion powerhouse H&M has decided to provide funds, personal protective equipment and even social networks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. The Swedish retail giant's foundation has donated $500,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, joining the list of tech companies Facebook, Google and TikTok, that have pledged gifts to the group, New York Post reported.

In addition, H&M is also offering its social media channels, which boast 120 million followers in total, to global aid organizations like the Red Cross, that can use them to amplify crucial public health alerts and guidance during the pandemic. H&M Group, the parent company of H&M, is also pivoting its supply chains to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical centres and health care workers around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs to donate one month's salary to CM's relief fund

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that all his party MLAs and MPs will contribute their one months salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to combat the spread of Covid-19. All Shivsena MPs and MLAs are giving their one mon...

Xi tells Trump China and US must 'unite to fight virus'

China and the United States should unite to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the globe, said President Xi Jinping in a call with his US counterpart on Friday, according to state media. The two countries have clashed in...

SpiceJet puts cargo fleet to ensure supply chain is intact

SpiceJet said on Friday its fleet of freighters is flying to nearby countries including to those in the Middle East and southeast Asia with supplies to mitigate the impact of coronavirus COVID-19. The cargo planes are carrying fresh fruits ...

Delhi govt fully prepared to tackle situation if coronavirus cases increase: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt fully prepared to tackle situation if coronavirus cases increase Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020