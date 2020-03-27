H&M to offer funds, protective gear and social networks to help fight coronavirus

Fast-fashion powerhouse H&M has decided to provide funds, personal protective equipment and even social networks to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. The Swedish retail giant's foundation has donated $500,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, joining the list of tech companies Facebook, Google and TikTok, that have pledged gifts to the group, New York Post reported.

In addition, H&M is also offering its social media channels, which boast 120 million followers in total, to global aid organizations like the Red Cross, that can use them to amplify crucial public health alerts and guidance during the pandemic. H&M Group, the parent company of H&M, is also pivoting its supply chains to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical centres and health care workers around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.