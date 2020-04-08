Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin Miss England removes crown, chooses stethoscope to fight covid

Choosing stethoscope over the crown, Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has returned to work as a doctor as the world battles with coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:47 IST
Indian-origin Miss England removes crown, chooses stethoscope to fight covid
Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee . Image Credit: ANI

Choosing stethoscope over the crown, Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has returned to work as a doctor as the world battles with coronavirus pandemic. According to CNN, she was a junior doctor with a specialisation in respiratory medicine, before being crowned as Miss England in August last year. The beauty queen, who has her roots in India's Kolkata city, had taken a career break from the medical field.

She had paused her medical career for some humanitarian work that she was offered by several charities and was on a tour to different countries including India. "I was invited to Africa, to Turkey, then to India, Pakistan and several other Asian countries to be an ambassador for various charity work," CNN quoted her as saying.

She had been in India at the beginning of March for four weeks. During her stay as an ambassador of the Coventry Mercia Lions Club, the 24-year-old had visited several schools and had donated stationery and other items to the needy. Mukherjee then returned back UK as the situation worsened there with the coronavirus spreading at a fast rate. She then contacted the hospital and asked them that she wanted to rejoin.

According to CNN, the Miss England beauty pageant winner said that she felt wrong to be wearing the crown while people around the world were dying from the virus. "When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready... look pretty. I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," CNN quoted her as saying.

"I felt a sense of this is what I'd got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help," she added. As the beauty queen has a recent travel history, she is currently in self-isolation and will return to work once her quarantine period is over.

She was crowned as Miss England 2019 in August last year. According to World Health Organisation, 13,53,361people have been affected by coronavirus and over 80,000 people have lost their lives to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Fearing COVID-19, man starts tying masks around his goats' muzzles

After a tiger tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal, covered his goats muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from COVID-19. I own 20 goats and my family is ent...

558 arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown

A total of 558 persons werearrested from different parts of Kolkata on Wednesday forviolating the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novelcoronavirus, police saidA total of 113 vehicles were also seized duringchecking drives, a senio...

Containing Covid: Kejriwal appeals to to celebrate Shab-e-Barat at home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested people to stay indoors while celebrating Shab-e-Barat as coronavirus lockdown continues. My sincere wishes on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request one and all to pray inside the...

COVID-19: Consider a larger fund pie to TN, HC tells Centre

Expressing concern over the Centre allocating Tamil Nadu only Rs 510 crore so far to fight coronavirus, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed it to consider increasing the states share. Taking a serious view of violation of the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020