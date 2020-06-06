Left Menu
Michael Jordan pledges USD 100 million to fight for racial equality

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand on Friday pledged USD 100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 10:34 IST
Six time NBA champion Michael Jordan. Image Credit: ANI

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand on Friday pledged USD 100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. The announcement came following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, which are taking place throughout the US after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, leading to the latter's death.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," read a statement from six-time NBA champion Jordan and Jordan Brand. "Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Jordan had made a statement on the killing of black people and George Floyd at the hands of police. "I am deeply saddened, truly pained, and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," said Jordan.

The officer Chauvin has reportedly been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers have also been fired from the force after a video of Floyd's death emerged. (ANI)

