World Bank gives Shs 40 billion to Mbale, Soroti and Tororo Town under USMID project

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:19 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

Uganda Support to Municipality Infrastructure Development (USMID) project has received Shs40 billion from the World Bank for infrastructure improvement, according to the Daily Monitor. Mbale, Soroti cities, and Tororo Town are under the second phase of the development project and the funds are to be used by civic bodies. According to the reports by the Daily Monitor, the funds are meant for road upgradation, installation of street lights, and drainage system of the towns.

The contract was reportedly signed last week and the program is expected to take more than a year to complete. Sheila Naturinda, the communication specialist of the program said, "the work is expected to start in two weeks. The works are expected to be completed in 15 months". She also said that the tender is authorized to Dott Services. Naturinda gave a detailed statement of the facilities being provided under the project.

Whereas, in other districts, the World Bank said that it expects to release an amount of USD 350 million in eight different municipalities across Uganda. The aim is to boost infrastructure development under the USMID project in the municipalities of Lugazi, Kasese, Kamuli, Mubende, Apac, Kitgum, Ntungamo, and Busia.

