Lagos State Police Command deploys 1,000 policemen to prevent traffic violation

1,000 policemen have been deployed by Lagos State Police Command in the different parts of the city to supervise traffic aggravation, according to a report by Today Ng.

Hakeen Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police announced the deployment saying, "357 private and commercial vehicles had been impounded for one-way drive, plying BRT lane and obstruction on highways."

"In order to further enforce compliance with the traffic rules, a Special Anti One Way Taskforce has been established at each Area Command which comprises Police, LASTMA and Federal Road Safety Corps", he added.

He also talked about a similar unit established to keep a check on traffic violators, as he said, "similarly, a Special unit on Anti One Way has been established with Lagos State Taskforce and the Government Monitoring Team (GMT). They are all being empowered and directed to fully go after One Way vehicular traffic and okada violators. They are being accompanied by Mobile Court for instant trail and media teams for coverage and exposure of One Way violators to the world. As it was done last ember months, the command is mobilizing and deploying one thousand (1000) personnel for traffic control and enforcement".

Odumouso expressed that the transgression is an aftermath of the #EndSARS violence in the state, as it has promoted an disturbing environment by encouraging lawlessness, and violence.

"This has been so worrisome due to the upsurge in road crashes and accidents that have claimed many lives, rendered many injured and properties destroyed in the state. The Police Command has also observed that the violation of traffic rules by both private and public owners of vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles has been detrimental and inimical to social and economic development and general security of the state. These are not acceptable any longer", Odumouso added.

In his statement, Odumouso warned that "any vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles driving on BRT lanes or taking 'One Way' would be impounded and forfeited to the government respectively while the owners will be charged to court. Equally, those who are in the habit of repairing their faulty vehicles on the road/spots where they get spoilt and create avoidable traffic obstruction must desist from this as full wrath of the law will henceforth be applied. In addition, it's criminal for anyone to cover his number plates on his vehicle and use a siren. This is not only against traffic regulation but also criminal. Same goes to the use of a siren. The command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any violators accordingly".