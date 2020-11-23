Left Menu
Abuja | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:59 IST
Nigeria: Haruna Maital disburses 10,000 naira loans to 1,000 beneficiaries
Haruna Maital, the Federal Lawmaker representing Jos North/Bassa Federal constituency, extended loans at the National Assembly to raise small scale businesses in the constituency, according to a report by Today Ng. Maital disbursed free loans to 1,000 members in its constituency at the weekend enabling them to start their business.

Maital said that the people of Jos North had chosen him as their representative and doling out loans is a part of fulfilling promises made during his campaigns. The people who queued in the scorching sun and elected him the place in Federal House of Representatives from Plateau State have earned this, he added.

Maitala, who was represented by Phillip Adik Asanato in the event said that the loan of 10,000 nairas each for 1,000 beneficiaries will be a continuous process. He also highlighted his commitment to the second phase as he said, "come up in a week or two from today this time in Bassa".

He said, "a few weeks back, in a similar gesture I paid WAEC, NECO and JAMB registration fee for not fewer than One Thousand Students from my constituency."

The selection of beneficiaries who received loans was reportedly based on interviews regardless of their parties, tribal and religious alliances, he added.

