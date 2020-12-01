Left Menu
Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

The dissatisfaction arouse after a trial on two layers on charges of corruption on November 9. Both lawyers were accused of accepting a large amount of money for a client who ended up receiving 18-years imprisonment instead of 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the country's magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

The Lawyers reportedly forsook their gowns and wigs on Monday, as per decided on 21 November followed by the arrest and custody of lawyers accused of "contempt of court and destruction".

The dissatisfaction arouse after a trial on two layers on charges of corruption on November 9. As both of them were accused of receiving a large amount of money for a client who ended up receiving 18-years imprisonment instead of 18 months.

A relative of the client went to the judge to claim back the money paid, but he referred them to the lawyers, who admitted receiving the money. The matter got heated over the remand and rehearing causing "a strike" as presented by the media.

Whereas according to lawyer, Djanda Maurice, the dissatisfaction is stated as "the council of order has decided to suspend robe-wearing for a week. We did not talk about a strike. This means that we won't do anything that we usually do when we wear our black dresses".

As per reports, the lawyers believes that the judicial system can be amended, as Djanga quotes, "justice in Cameroon is well underway in a very bad way. It is undermined by many evils at the level of lawyers and magistrates".

