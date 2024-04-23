Ukraine's farm minister named as suspect in corruption case, Ukrainian media outlets say
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-04-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency has issued a note of suspicion to the agriculture minister for allegedly illegally acquiring land worth about $7 million, several Ukrainian media outlets reported on Tuesday.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky and the agriculture ministry declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Mykola Solsky
Advertisement