Ukraine's farm minister named as suspect in corruption case, Ukrainian media outlets say

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-04-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:16 IST
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency has issued a note of suspicion to the agriculture minister for allegedly illegally acquiring land worth about $7 million, several Ukrainian media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky and the agriculture ministry declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

