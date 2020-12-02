Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe: High Court orders gov to supply daily water to Chikurubi Maximum inmates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:17 IST
Zimbabwe: High Court orders gov to supply daily water to Chikurubi Maximum inmates
Representative image Image Credit: komo.com

The inmates of Chikurubi Maximum prison must get a daily supply of 60 liters of water as ordered by the High Court of Zimbabwe, according to a report by NewZimbabwe. The highly fortified prison, Chikuribi Maximum in the outskirts of East Harare is reportedly an abode to over 2000 serving and awaiting trial inmates. The order was granted to ensure the measures are enforced, as per an urgent chamber application was filed by the serving prisoner Taurai Dodzo and Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum about water shortages and diarrhea outbreak in the prison.

To provide aid to the measure the high court has also ordered Mthuli Ncube, the Finance Minister to provide funds for purchasing water containers and mineral's delivery in the congested dungeon.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum read, "Justice Musithu ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Minister of Justice, Minister of Water, and Minister of Finance to: Take temporary measures for the daily supply of at least 60 litres of potable water to each prisoner at Chikurubi Maximum Prison".

It redirected the Finance Minister to immediately release funds for water supply stating; "To immediately release funds for the satisfaction of the food supplies that are spelt out in S.I (Statutory Instrument) 96 of 2012 and release funds within two weeks for the supply of adequate essential medicines and requisite medical technology at Chikurubi Maximum Prison".

"The Forum will monitor the situation at this prison to ensure that the government authorities comply with this court order", it added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police: 2 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said. The citys police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished. The tw...

C'garh be given priority in COVID-19 vaccination: CM to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making available COVID-19 vaccine, when it is approved for use, for free to the tribal-dominated state on priority, an official release said on Wedne...

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be sent by plane or ferry to UK - exec

BioNTech will send the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Pfizer in temperature-controlled boxes to Britain by ferry or plane as it prepares to deliver the shots in the next few days, a senior executive said on Wednesday. The comments w...

Poland passes 1 million coronavirus cases, buys vaccine doses

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Poland passed 1 million on Wednesday as the government said it has agreed to buy 45 million vaccine doses, amidst a second wave of the pandemic that is proving more serious than the first.The dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020