Zimbabwe: High Court orders gov to supply daily water to Chikurubi Maximum inmates

The inmates of Chikurubi Maximum prison must get a daily supply of 60 liters of water as ordered by the High Court of Zimbabwe, according to a report by NewZimbabwe. The highly fortified prison, Chikuribi Maximum in the outskirts of East Harare is reportedly an abode to over 2000 serving and awaiting trial inmates. The order was granted to ensure the measures are enforced, as per an urgent chamber application was filed by the serving prisoner Taurai Dodzo and Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum about water shortages and diarrhea outbreak in the prison.

To provide aid to the measure the high court has also ordered Mthuli Ncube, the Finance Minister to provide funds for purchasing water containers and mineral's delivery in the congested dungeon.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum read, "Justice Musithu ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Minister of Justice, Minister of Water, and Minister of Finance to: Take temporary measures for the daily supply of at least 60 litres of potable water to each prisoner at Chikurubi Maximum Prison".

It redirected the Finance Minister to immediately release funds for water supply stating; "To immediately release funds for the satisfaction of the food supplies that are spelt out in S.I (Statutory Instrument) 96 of 2012 and release funds within two weeks for the supply of adequate essential medicines and requisite medical technology at Chikurubi Maximum Prison".

"The Forum will monitor the situation at this prison to ensure that the government authorities comply with this court order", it added.