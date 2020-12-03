Nigeria: Buhari dragged in legal actions on female gender margination in governance

A joint lawsuit against Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, and Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, has been filed by gender rights advocacy groups in Nigeria, according to a report by The Guardian.

The gender rights advocacy groups including Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) Initiative, Vision Spring Initiative (VSI), Women Advocates Research and Documentary Centre (WARDC), Women in Politics in Nigeria (WPIN), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), West Africa, Women Trust Fund (WTF), have accused Buhari and Malami of allegedly marginalizing females in government and decision-making strategies in the country.

The case was reportedly filed before Okon Abang, Justice of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja earlier on Wednesday, numbered FA6/ABJ/006/2020 seeking fundamental constitutional rights for females in Nigeria. They claimed that the statutory rights have been exploited by the succeeding administrations noting that the condition has worsened in the current administration.

The judicial authorities have reportedly summoned the first and second respondents twice who had not shown their presence yet.

Since the matter cannot be resolved in respondents' absence the presiding judge has recessed the case on 2021, February 5, and has ordered a fresh service on the defendants.

The gender advocacy group aims to achieve "inclusive governance in Nigeria". It reads, "seeking interpretations of the law on non-discrimination and women's inclusion and leadership in Nigeria's democratic process as well as raise public awareness on the strategic litigation process and issues of exclusion of women".