Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Buhari dragged in legal actions on female gender margination in governance

The gender advocacy group aims to achieve "inclusive governance in Nigeria". It reads, "seeking interpretations of the law on non-discrimination and women’s inclusion and leadership in Nigeria’s democratic process as well as raise public awareness on the strategic litigation process and issues of exclusion of women".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:15 IST
Nigeria: Buhari dragged in legal actions on female gender margination in governance
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (muhammadubuhari)

A joint lawsuit against Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, and Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, has been filed by gender rights advocacy groups in Nigeria, according to a report by The Guardian.

The gender rights advocacy groups including Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) Initiative, Vision Spring Initiative (VSI), Women Advocates Research and Documentary Centre (WARDC), Women in Politics in Nigeria (WPIN), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), West Africa, Women Trust Fund (WTF), have accused Buhari and Malami of allegedly marginalizing females in government and decision-making strategies in the country.

The case was reportedly filed before Okon Abang, Justice of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja earlier on Wednesday, numbered FA6/ABJ/006/2020 seeking fundamental constitutional rights for females in Nigeria. They claimed that the statutory rights have been exploited by the succeeding administrations noting that the condition has worsened in the current administration.

The judicial authorities have reportedly summoned the first and second respondents twice who had not shown their presence yet.

Since the matter cannot be resolved in respondents' absence the presiding judge has recessed the case on 2021, February 5, and has ordered a fresh service on the defendants.

The gender advocacy group aims to achieve "inclusive governance in Nigeria". It reads, "seeking interpretations of the law on non-discrimination and women's inclusion and leadership in Nigeria's democratic process as well as raise public awareness on the strategic litigation process and issues of exclusion of women".

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britains interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said o...

Criminal networks could try to sell fake COVID vaccines physically and on internet, warns Interpol

The Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines physically and on the internet. In an Orange notice issued to all 194 member countries...

Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe in a move that will help the digital payments platform to access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user mil...

ISL 7: ATKMB have good players who can hurt you, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna has scored two goals in as many games and Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of the threat posed by the striker. Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020