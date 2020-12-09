Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private Universities to remain shut with no settlement between ASUU and NANS: Report

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:42 IST
Private Universities to remain shut with no settlement between ASUU and NANS: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ASUUNGR)

If the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) stayed unresolved for longer, the private universities might remain shut down warned Sunday Asefon, the newly-elected president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), according to a report by Naija News.

Asefon stated that the NANS will try to intercede between ASUU and the federal government to resolve the disagreements but if it fails the private universities wouldn't function as it would be shut down by the associations of the students.

Asefon reportedly made the statement in a media interview, lamenting the current ASUU strike as the longest in recent times.

However, the federal government of Nigeria announced earlier on Wednesday that a prior scheduled meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been deferred.

The two parties ASUU and NANS were organized to meet on Wednesday to discuss the details of the eight-month-old strike which could possibly end as it has kept students and lecturers away from the classes.

But, as per the statement of postponing the meet, made by Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Labour and Employment hours before the organized meet.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...

617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020