Private Universities to remain shut with no settlement between ASUU and NANS: Report

If the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) stayed unresolved for longer, the private universities might remain shut down warned Sunday Asefon, the newly-elected president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), according to a report by Naija News.

Asefon stated that the NANS will try to intercede between ASUU and the federal government to resolve the disagreements but if it fails the private universities wouldn't function as it would be shut down by the associations of the students.

Asefon reportedly made the statement in a media interview, lamenting the current ASUU strike as the longest in recent times.

However, the federal government of Nigeria announced earlier on Wednesday that a prior scheduled meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been deferred.

The two parties ASUU and NANS were organized to meet on Wednesday to discuss the details of the eight-month-old strike which could possibly end as it has kept students and lecturers away from the classes.

But, as per the statement of postponing the meet, made by Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Labour and Employment hours before the organized meet.