Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria Communications Commission orders suspension of new sim card registration

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:16 IST
Nigeria Communications Commission orders suspension of new sim card registration
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NgComCommission)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered the suspension of new sim card registration by network operators in a press statement earlier on Wednesday.

The communication regulators have reportedly ordered mobile operators to not sell, activate, or register new SIM cards. The statement aims to keep a check on data regulations laid by the commission as it read, "the objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Commission".

NCC in the statement said that the suspension would be for an audit of operators' current commands and the registration of new users would only be allowed "where absolutely necessary" with the government's permission.

The commission laid out the regulation strictly for the operators as any leniencies would lead to "strict sanctions" and can lead to the withdrawal of operating licenses. As it reads, "MNOs are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license".

Nigeria communication is being operated by four major mobile companies, GSMA Intelligence, MTN with the largest 75 million connections, heeded by Glo Mobile with 54 million connections, Airtel's local operation with 44 million connections and 9Mobile with 13 million connctions.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM announces various development projects for Siddipet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced various development projects for the district headquarters town of Siddipet and nearby villages, including a lift irrigation scheme and a four-lane road project. Rao, who ad...

Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that countrys defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Erdogan, who...

Haryana schools will resume from December 14

The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education DSE, Haryan...

Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper was best player on the pitch: Conte

After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players gave everything that they had in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the best player on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020