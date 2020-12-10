Nigeria Communications Commission orders suspension of new sim card registration

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered the suspension of new sim card registration by network operators in a press statement earlier on Wednesday.

The communication regulators have reportedly ordered mobile operators to not sell, activate, or register new SIM cards. The statement aims to keep a check on data regulations laid by the commission as it read, "the objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Commission".

PRESS STATEMENTSUSPENSION OF NEW SIM CARD REGISTRATION BY NETWORK OPERATORSLink: https://t.co/8rPPWWGiuk pic.twitter.com/PUO2xFcnVh — ncc.gov.ng (@NgComCommission) December 9, 2020

NCC in the statement said that the suspension would be for an audit of operators' current commands and the registration of new users would only be allowed "where absolutely necessary" with the government's permission.

The commission laid out the regulation strictly for the operators as any leniencies would lead to "strict sanctions" and can lead to the withdrawal of operating licenses. As it reads, "MNOs are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license".

Nigeria communication is being operated by four major mobile companies, GSMA Intelligence, MTN with the largest 75 million connections, heeded by Glo Mobile with 54 million connections, Airtel's local operation with 44 million connections and 9Mobile with 13 million connctions.