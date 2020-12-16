Public hospitals lack UHC amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Kenya

The public hospitals in Kenya are failing to handle increasing COVID-19 cases and maintaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC), says Kenya Helth Ministry, according to a report by Daily Nation.

In the report tabled by Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary at Senate Health Committee human resources is reportedly ranked at lowest in most categories. As the report reads, "human resource was the lowest scoring category in Covid-19 preparedness and response levels and the UHC systems".

According to the report, around 1,887 hospitals were assessed between Sep, till 30th Oct, by a team of 152 officers observed under the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

It quoted, "in phase II of the UHC, the human resource assessments averaged 36 per cent, revealing extreme inadequacy and deficits in staffing."

The report studied hospitals of all levels, showing that hospitals leveling at two and three required a percentage of 15 and 25 personnel whereas for hospitals at four and six-level the staff ranged upward 40 per cent. While only 12 per cent of two-level hospitals only can meet staff requirements.

"The majority of the hospitals lack the requisite number of employees as required by the norms and standards. The findings for every hospital-level reveals significant inabilities to meet the full staff complement recommended", the report says is concerning.