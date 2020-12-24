Left Menu
One million refugees in Uganda might face ration cuts, says WFP

“Most refugees have fled conflict from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi. While this year has been particularly hard for everyone, it has been incredibly difficult for refugees."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@WFP_Africa)

Food rations for over one million refugees in Uganda may not be supplied due to cash shortage, said the World Food Program (WFP), according to a report by New Delhi Times.

WFP has stated about the cash shortages for the second time in 2020, the report mentioned. WEP, the United Nations (UN) food agency is falling out of cash funds for approximately $96 million of its refugee procedure in Uganda.

However, the agency added that not a single refugee would suffer food shortage if the donors across the world dig deep into their pockets and aid immediate funds for the cause by providing funds to WEP. Or else, as reportedly cautioned by Tomson Phiri, the media aide for WFP said over 1.26 million refugees will suffer a cut of 40 percent in their monthly food rations and relief cash. Effective from February, he added.

Phiri noted, "most refugees have fled conflict from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi. While this year has been particularly hard for everyone, it has been incredibly difficult for refugees."

As reported, if the anticipated cuts underwent the vulnerable population will turn even weaker. WEP said that the agency has received only half of the needed money for humanitarian operations past 2020.

"While appealing to donors for urgent funding, WFP will strive to maintain life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable groups, such as the malnourished, children as well as pregnant and nursing women but, we fear there are many whom we might not be able to help," he said.

If executed, the next ration cut will leave several refugees on less than 1,300 calories cut diet per day.

Phiri also mentioned that in all 13 refugee settlements in the country the hunger rate is rising as executed in a food situation analysis between June to December the refugees face acute food insecurity.

