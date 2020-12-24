Left Menu
Nigeria: President Buhari vows to 'remain unyielding' to criminal insurgencies

“Remain unyielding in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that have bedevilled our country.”

24-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria restated his promise to 'remain unyielding' while confronting the unlawful activities by Boko Haram, according to a report by Encomium.

Reportedly attending the induction and commissioning ceremony of NAF MI-171E Helicopter and one L39ZA aircraft, and two reactivated Alpha Jets, belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, Buhari's administration vowed to "remain unyielding in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that have bedevilled our country".

"On our part, we will continue to support you in any way we can to help you become more effective in the execution of your mandate for the safety and security of our country", he added.

Focusing on the security of countrymen, Buhari boosted the power of 23 brand new aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force lately, he stated, "today's induction brings to 23 the number of brand new aircraft that have been added to the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force since we came on board in 2015 and is a clear reflection of our unflinching commitment to ensuring the security of Nigeria and Nigerians. These 23 new aircraft are aside the 15 additional aircraft, including 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America and 3 JF-17 Thunder Multi-Role Fighter aircraft from Pakistan that have been procured and will soon be delivered."

