Kenya: Oscar Sudi named as most controversial male politician of 2020 by Readers' Choice

The current member of the National Assembly, representing the Jubliee Party in Kenya, Oscar Sudi is being named as the most controversial male politician of 2020, according to a report by TUKO.

The Kapseret member of Parliament has managed to be in news for his sharing loud opinions throughout, as per the report. Sudi has been pit against Junet Mohamed, Moses Kuria, and Babu Owino, due to the recent poll as the most controversial male politician.

Reportedly, Sudo's biggest controversy was noted in early September, against, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the ex-first lady of Kenya where he remarked in his comment that Kenya doesn't belong to one single person. ", he added.

Leading to agitation by several women and leaders of the country who took it to the streets asking for an apology by the legislator.

Followed by another comment, Sudi reportedly made it clear that he wasn't to apologize because he said no wrong. He quoted, "I was very surprised to see so many people agitated that I referred to women's breasts, it is even in the bible, that was not an insult, I will apologize once people show me where I went wrong".

Sudi has a record of not shying away from taking digs at fellow leaders, including the President himself.

However, Sudi has vowed to lead Kenyan's in rejecting the Buring Bridges Initiatives, as quoted as "BBInonsense", he made it on Twitter;

#BBIreport entirely benefits politicians and doesn't talk the issues concerning common mwanainchi.The creation of unnecessary positions overburdens the common mwanainchi instead of relieving them from the current burden.#BBINonsense — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) October 21, 2020

Despite being on news for his outspoken tones, Sudi has been reportedly voted as a member of parliament twice since being a man on the ground with its people unarguably.