Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NMA urges PTF to formulate new strategies, says social distancing has failed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:17 IST
Nigeria: NMA urges PTF to formulate new strategies, says social distancing has failed
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nmanigeria)

Innocent Ujah, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, has urged the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to formulate new strategies in the country, seeing a failure of social distancing according to a report by Today Ng.

Reportedly speaking on a television program on Monday, Ujah said that PTF needs to develop measures foreseeing the mandate of Mohammad Buhari, the President, in response to the pandemic.

Ujah said, "The issue of compliance with the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) protocols – the use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and social distancing – is a very big challenge. The issue of social distancing has failed in Nigeria. It is not likely to succeed and therefore we need another strategy, other ways we can improve the compliance to the NCDC protocol. Yes, by and large, many people now use face masks but unfortunately when you go to villages and markets, none of the protocols are practiced at all. Maybe the airlines and a few others like the churches obey these protocols."

He asked for the need to find out why people are not relenting with the rules, he stated, "I have always talked about the research angle of the PTF. We need to find out, we don't need to speculate, we should have gone to town and gotten a quick response and analyse the data to know why people are not complying, and then we will navigate to see how they will comply."

Ujah assigned all stakeholders to work on strategies to curb the spread of the virus.

"The doctors are ever committed to this cause and we charge them not to relent despite the harsh environment. The reality is that Covid-19 is with us and we need to up our game. The Nigerian stakeholders, the Nigerian people and the National Orientation Agency must also improve its own sensitisation and communication channels because we really are in trouble if we do not at very quickly," he added.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist - local media

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutin...

Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax

Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Monday they had signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer to potentially buy its vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported....

POLL-U.S. fliers less familiar with Boeing 737 MAX crashes two years on, but wary when reminded

With the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, but if they are made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft, according to a ReutersIpsos opinion poll....

If you focus on consistency alone, you can't be consistent: ICC Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli

For a batsman revered for his consistency, Virat Kohli says he never really strives for it at an individual level. Adjudged Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday, Kohli spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020