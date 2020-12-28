Uganda: "Journalism is not a crime", Bobi Wine reacts to abuse against journalist

In response to the raging violence against journalists in Uganda by security forces, the journalists in the country stepped out of a security press conference, according to a report by Daily Monitor.

Reportedly led by the death of two journalists earlier on Sunday, who were shot in a tussle between the security forces and the opposition politician's campaigners the motion took place to condemn the violence.

"We have resolved to stop covering security agencies and the Uganda Media Centre, which is the centre for journalists in Uganda. Reason: these guys are continuing to beat us, harass us in the name of telling us to be patriotic, which is a partisan move", said one of the journalists Gabriel Buule, as per the report.

Reacting to the motion, the Ugandan People's Defense Forces are requesting the media fraternity to maintain the professional balance. As said by Henry Matsiko, the Brigadier General and chief political commissioner of the Ugandan People's Defense Forces, ''my take on all of this is that if we all… we all care to stick to professionalism, these unnecessary unfortunate incidents will be minimized".

However, the Foreign Correspondents' Association of Uganda reportedly said that two of its members were "deliberately targeted by rubber bullets" during the campaign.

Taking it to Twitter, the Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine condemned the abuse as he tweeted;

Journalism is not a crime! The ferocious attack on journalists by the police and the military in Uganda must be condemned by all people of good conscience!#WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/yOS9kd5Hol — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 28, 2020

The group reportedly warned of the danger, as it said, "journalists have repeatedly warned that our safety is in danger, but the Ugandan security forces are not listening. Journalism is not a crime. Shooting journalists is".

While stated by Fred Enanga, the police spokesman, "tear gas was used to quell the violence and journalists were regrettably caught up during the process of dispersing the violent group".He further added that "we do appreciate the critical role journalists (play) while covering the campaigns and pledge better protection cover so as to remain safe while documenting violent confrontations."