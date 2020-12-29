Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria becomes first country with best GDP in Africa, rates IMF

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:06 IST
Nigeria becomes first country with best GDP in Africa, rates IMF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria has been rated as the best economy in Africa based on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to a report by Economic Confidential.

Rated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country has emerged as the best country with GDP in Africa. Nigeria also embarked the rank in the world's top 26 economies with an average of $442,976 GDP, as per the report.

As per the reported ratings by IMF, the United States (US) stands first with $20,807,269, followed by China in the second place with $14,860,775, and Japan on the third $4,910,580, Germany on fourth with $3,780,553 followed the United Kingdom (UK) in the fifth place with $2,638,296.While others are India $2,592,583, France $2,551,451, Italy $1,848,222 and Canada $1,600,264. Nigeria embarked the 26th place $442,976 led by Belgium with $503,416.

Reportedly, the countries as per the ratings are sorted by nominal GDP calculations from financial and statistical institutions calculated at government official exchange rates or market.

However, in Nigeria, the Federal Government had undertaken several steps to improve the negative impact of the pandemic on the lives of its people by tackling various sectors, it reported.

IMF stated, "under current policies, the outlook is challenging. Real GDP is projected to contract by 3¼ per cent in 2020. The recovery is projected to start in 2021, with subdued growth of 1½ per cent and output recovering to its pre-pandemic level only in 2022".

The government's plan of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) aimed to tackle development by aiding economical constraints to growth and leverage in the private sector, as per the report.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University launches ‘India Innovation Championship -2021’

Backed by Angel Investors and powered by Chitkara Start-up Ecosystem, IIC-2021 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the start-ups across the country to compete for grant money to the tune of INR 1 crore, and mentorship for hacking growth sca...

UP school teacher suspended for using forged documents

An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly using forged documents to get the job, an Education Department official said Tuesday. Ashish Kumar of Padampur village under Jakhania tehsil was selected as an assistant teacher in ...

Govt mops up Rs 8,965 cr till Nov from auctioned, allotted coal blocks

The government mopped up Rs 8,964.75 crore till last month from the auctioned and allotted mines, according to the coal ministry. These revenue figures consist of upfront amount and monthly premium only, while royalty and taxes or cess are ...

Former Economic Affair Secretary Atanu Chakraborty likely to be next HDFC Bank Chairperson

Former Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is likely to be the next Chairperson of the countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, sources said. He would replace Shyamala Gopinath, who is set to complete her term in January.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020