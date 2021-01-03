Nigeria: PTF releases list of 100 passports refusing second COVID-19 test

A list of 100 passports has been published by the Federal Government who denied COVID-19 tests on post-arrival, according to a report by Nairametrics.

Taking the list to Twitter it captioned;

The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/1X4M0Ka8MP — Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) | Nigeria (@DigiCommsNG) January 3, 2021

Reportedly informing the passport owners, PTF said that the owners are being informed about the suspension on their traveling since they would not be allowed to travel out of Nigeria for the next six months.

The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/MV6V1rxYRP — Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) | Nigeria (@DigiCommsNG) January 2, 2021

Followed by the denial of the following 100 passport holders who refused to undergo a COVID-19 second test right after their arrival in Nigeria. Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of PTF, signed the announcement earlier on Tuesday, as per the report.

"With effect from Jan. 1, 2021, passports of the first 100 passengers, who failed to take their day-seven post-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, would be published in the national dailies," he said.

Focusing on the emerging national pandemic crisis, Mustapha said, "our National Response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria. Week 52 has so far given us the highest number of infections in a single week to date. Our analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive. We are also seeing increasing transmission among younger people and this is not considered good and safe. We must, therefore, exercise utmost restraint by taking responsibility".