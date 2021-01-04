Left Menu
Nigeria: Military carries air task at Boko Haram settlements

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: screenshot Twitter (@DefenceInfoNG)

Taking a dig at terrorism in Nigeria, the military of the country conducted an air interdiction mission at Kote Kura, according to a report by Daily Post.

Announcing it on Twitter, the Nigerian Military shared a video;

Earlier, the Military has also shared a video titled, "Air Task Force Destroys New BHTs Settlement, Neutralizes Several Terrorists at Mana Waji in Borno State".

While adding to the air interdiction John Enenche, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations said earlier on Sunday that the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE carried out many hideouts of terrorists, as per the report.

He stated that several terrorists were destroyed at both Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari, in Borno State.

Reportedly based on the plausible intelligence the helicopters gunships and fighter jets were flown to the area where the Boko Haram camps were established. Enenche revealed that the section used the sites to stow equipment, weapon, and launch attacks.

"Overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists, leading to the neutralization of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores", he added.

