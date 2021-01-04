Left Menu
Kenya: Standard Gauge Railway begins night train for passengers

Nairobi | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:59 IST
Representative image

Effective from 4 January 2021, the Kenya Railways is arranged to operate its third pair of passenger trains on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), according to a report by Citizen Digital.

Reportedly the Madaraka Express train will start its journey from both lines in Nairobi and Mombasa at night at 9 and will end its journey at 3 in the morning.

Adding to the commencement, Philip Mainga, the Managing Director of Kenya Railways said that the new set of trains are being started to complement the need for travel followed by the resumption of learning institutions across Kenya earlier this week.

"We are running this service because of the boom in passengers from the schools reopening with the aim of supporting parents, teachers and students moving from different locations. Airports and matatus have been overwhelmed," said Mainga.

Reportedly, the Kenya Railway corporation was looking for and received exemption permitting for passengers to dismount from stations under curfew hours to different destination upon the assurance of ticketing.

"For as long as one has their ticket, there shouldn't be a challenge in connecting. For Nairobi, we have no challenge as we have a commuter train which will bring passengers into the Central Business District (CBD) at around 4am," Mainga added.

However, currently, the trains are scheduled to operate on the nights of Monday and Tuesday which will further determine if the commuter is required at night as a permanent feature.

Shakib returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squads for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ...

Bilbao parts ways with coach Gaizka Garitano

Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said. Bilbao announced Garitanos departure following the teams 1-0 win over Elche on Sunday that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. ...
