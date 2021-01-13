Left Menu
Nairobi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:02 IST
Kenya: KRA scales up tax cheat cases, aiming to hire 2,000 officers
To scale up the cases of tax cheats in Kenya, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to deploy over 2,000 officers to move the operation forward, according to a report by Kenyans.co.Ke.

Followed by a directive to the National Treasury the Parliament's Finance and National Planning Committee heeded to provide funds to recruit officers. It read, "the National Treasury should allocate additional funds under the Supplementary Estimates to employ an additional 2,000 staff".

In accordance with the directive, the officers would be deployed to examine the tax declaration of the natives by looking into their income and expenditure index. The authority would also set up a system to analyze financial operations by companies, and those firms involved in business with counties, and national government to dig into tax fraud. Since KRA had been soliciting additional funds for past years to improve the capacity of revenue collection amid rising targets of tax collection.

The Agency in 2021 January begun its applications for the senior positions, which includes Tax Service Office, Deputy Commissioner, and various positions in its managerial operations, reporting, data analysis, and the prosecution department. "We are seeking result-oriented, self-driven individuals with high integrity to fill the vacant positions," said the agency, as per the report.

