Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: PDP berates Buhari for his five-year rule, says “illusory self-assessment”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-01-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 05:48 IST
Nigeria: PDP berates Buhari for his five-year rule, says “illusory self-assessment”
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

Nigeria's Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, berated Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria over his reign in the past five years, noting the rule as a failure, according to a report by TodayNg.

The Party noted President's "illusory self-assessment" has validated its position that "he has since abandoned governance for the luxury and pleasures of Aso Presidential villa, having lost sync with the reality of the devastation his incompetent administration has brought to our nation in the last five years."

Signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of PDP asserted "that every fair criticism of Buhari's administration only reveals a litany of failures and a reversal of fortune for our country in the last five years," adding, "it is unfortunate that at a time Nigerians expected President Buhari to be remorseful for his failures and rally compatriots for solution, he is rather seeking an endorsement of his cluelessness."

The statement extended: "How does President Buhari want an unmerited pass mark knowing that under his watch, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, who had been pushed to the fringes before he took over in 2015, have now resurged, taking communities hostage, raping our women, beheading our compatriots and foisting a reign of terror to the extent that our nation ranked as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan?"

It scowled Nigeria's misfortune in the reign of Buhari, as it continued;"How does President Buhari sleep in the night, in the comfort of Aso villa, knowing that because of his failures, millions of Nigerians go to bed on empty stomach; that since he took over, more than 30 million businesses have crumbled; that over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood resulting in excruciating hardship in our country in the last five years? It is unfortunate that President Buhari wants Nigerians to overlook the fact that he wrecked a robust economy handed over to him in 2015 with Fitch B+ rating as one of the fastest growing economy in the world and turned our nation into the world's poverty capital and a beggar nation, that is now borrowing from all parts of the world?"

The statement kept on questioning, "Is President Buhari trivializing the pain of a nation which his administration plunged into the worst type of economic recession; where families can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life; and where life has become so unbearable that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options?".

"Does President Buhari need to be reminded that since he took over, no less than 30 million businesses have crumbled; that over 60 million Nigerians have lost their source of livelihood; that when he took over in 2015 our naira was at N160 to a dollar but has now been weakened to almost N500 per dollar? It is unfortunate that President Buhari wants Nigerians to forget that under him, a litre of fuel sold for N87 per liter under the PDP now sells as high as N170 to N200; that the price of staple food such as rice which sold for N10,000 per bag under the PDP now sells for N30,000; that a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N350 and that a liter of palm oil which sold for N200 now sells for N600", it continued.

It strictly outlined the 'misrule', stating, "our party counsels President Buhari and his handlers to note that Nigerians are already faced with the ugly realities of their misrule and cannot be beguiled by false performance claims emanating from them".

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pande...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit , the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction....

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more...

Cricket-Australia bat first, two debutants for India in fourth test

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the deciding fourth test against a depleted India in Brisbane on Friday, as the tourists blooded two debutants in paceman T. Natarajan and spinner Washington Sundar.India were f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021