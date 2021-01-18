Left Menu
South Africa: "Getting enough vaccines as quickly as possible, " says Ramaphosa in his first weekly letter of 2021

“Getting enough vaccines as quickly as possible – and making sure that they reach the people who need them – will be one of the biggest tasks of the year."

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa will overcome the deadly pandemic in its second phase as the country will get enough vaccines, POsaid Cyril Ramaphosa, the President, according to a report by CAJ news.

Reportedly, Ramaphosa has stated that the country is going to survive the second wave of COVID-19 by overcoming it. Writing in the first weekly letter of 2021, the President signed the statement earlier on Monday.

Ramaphosa yielded that 2021 would be a year of challenges since the country might follow further waves like the second wave of COVID-19. He further said that such a condition would threaten its people.

"Difficult as this year will be, I am certain that we will overcome the pandemic and set our country firmly on the path to recovery... If I look at how South Africans responded to this crisis from the moment the virus arrived on our shores, I have no doubt that we have the resilience, discipline and ability to defeat this disease."

The country has reportedly imposed one of the most rigorous regulations against the deadly COIVD-19 since it's was identified first in 2020 March.

Ramaphosa further stated the majority of the people of South Africa understood the regulations laid by the government and abide by the rules. "Even more important than compliance, most South Africans took responsibility for themselves and for others, following advice on issues like social distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing", he added.

He further mentioned that the country is hoping to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines, "getting enough vaccines as quickly as possible – and making sure that they reach the people who need them – will be one of the biggest tasks of the year".

