Rwanda: Kagame reviews social protection systems, says we are "interlinked and interdependent"

To fill the gaps between citizens, businesses, and government in Rwanda due to the COVID-19 crisis, Paul Kagame, the President has called for the review and adjustment to back social protection systems, according to a report by The New Times.

Kagame reportedly said about the social gap in the virtual session of Davos Agenda 2021 on Monday.

Kagame said that the pandemic and its social-economic effects have exposed gaps in the existing social protection systems everywhere in the world. "This crisis has revealed gaps in the existing social protection systems everywhere in the world," he said. "The pandemic has also reminded us of how we are interlinked and interdependent in many ways". He also added that the pandemic had brought the surface challenges which were not addressed previously. The systems have further been emphasized by the reduction of expenditure and the ablation of labor protections, Kagame said.

He also urged that the emerging challenges need urgent solutions to fix society's resilience to future crises since the existing inequalities would only grow wider without adequate social protection.

Sharing the approaches used by Rwanda to alleviate challenges, he explained that the pandemic has harmed the country's labor force and labor market like elsewhere across the world.

The virtual session was reportedly held in the background of a large number of the global workforce (approx 3.3 b) being at the risk of losing livelihoods and insufficiencies of safety nets for the working population worldwide.