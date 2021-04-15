SAIL specialty hospital in Rourkela approved as Covid Care Hospital
The step has been taken in wake of rising cases in the region, Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL said in a statement.Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, SAILs super specialty hospital at Rourkela, Odisha, is approved to be used as Covid Care Hospital CCH, the company said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:03 IST
State-owned steel maker SAIL on Thursday said its super specialty hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been approved as a Covid Care hospital. The step has been taken in wake of rising cases in the region, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.
''Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, SAIL's super specialty hospital at Rourkela, Odisha, is approved to be used as Covid Care Hospital (CCH),'' the company said. SAIL said Pradhan had instructed to use the said hospital at Rourkela as COVID-19 care hospital in wake of rising cases in the region. The local district authority had also sent a request for utilising the ICU facilities of the hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The 60 bedded ICU facility of SAIL-RSP will be used for COVID-19 care, it said. This hospital will further augment the treatment facilities for covid patients in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha prioritises high risk groups for COVID-19 vaccination, sets target of 2 lakh doses per day
Odisha woman's husband, father-in-law get lifer for her murder
Odisha Assembly passes Appropriation Bill allowing govt to spend Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal
Baripada in Odisha records temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius
Odisha: Man drowns, boy goes missing while bathing in Brahmani river