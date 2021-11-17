Left Menu

Google doodle celebrates Czech Republic’s Freedom and Democracy Day 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:03 IST
Google doodle celebrates Czech Republic’s Freedom and Democracy Day 2021
Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Happy Freedom and Democracy Day, Czech Republic!

Today's Doodle honors the Freedom and Democracy Day of the Czech Republic, a time reserved to reflect on the past struggles of the nation's independence while honoring the freedom achieved by these efforts.

This nationwide holiday commemorates two historic student-led demonstrations. The first demonstration began on November 15, 1939 and gained momentum until November 17 as thousands of protesters spilled into the streets to rebel against occupying forces. Fifty years later, the second was inspired by the first uprising and grew to be one of the most significant events in modern Czech history.

What began as a peaceful protest by a collective of Czech students on this day in 1989 swelled to include over half a million people in three days. Known as the start of the "Velvet Revolution," this demonstration succeeded in fulfilling the demands for a democratic government and led to the establishment of the Czech Republic in 1993. Traditionally, the capital of Prague hosts candlelit memorials on National Avenue as citizens wear the national colors of red, blue, and white to commemorate the past.

Happy Freedom and Democracy Day, Czech Republic!

Source: Google doodles

Also Read: Google doodle celebrates Slovakia's Freedom and Democracy Day 2021

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021