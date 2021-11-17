Google doodle celebrates Czech Republic’s Freedom and Democracy Day 2021

Happy Freedom and Democracy Day, Czech Republic!

Today's Doodle honors the Freedom and Democracy Day of the Czech Republic, a time reserved to reflect on the past struggles of the nation's independence while honoring the freedom achieved by these efforts.

This nationwide holiday commemorates two historic student-led demonstrations. The first demonstration began on November 15, 1939 and gained momentum until November 17 as thousands of protesters spilled into the streets to rebel against occupying forces. Fifty years later, the second was inspired by the first uprising and grew to be one of the most significant events in modern Czech history.

What began as a peaceful protest by a collective of Czech students on this day in 1989 swelled to include over half a million people in three days. Known as the start of the "Velvet Revolution," this demonstration succeeded in fulfilling the demands for a democratic government and led to the establishment of the Czech Republic in 1993. Traditionally, the capital of Prague hosts candlelit memorials on National Avenue as citizens wear the national colors of red, blue, and white to commemorate the past.

