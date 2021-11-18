Left Menu

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:55 IST
Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Today's Doodle celebrates Morocco's Independence Day, which commemorates the end of French colonial rule on this day in 1955. Independence Day of Morocco is also known as Fete de l'Independence, is a public holiday in the Kingdom of Morocco, celebrated on November 18th each year.

This country is famous for earthen Moroccan architecture, the tastes of its vibrant spices, traditional Moroccan dishes, mint tea, sounds of poetic Malhun music, unique culture, and The Sahara Desert. Morocco lies at the tip of the African continent as a cosmopolitan melting pot.

Morocco is growing as a popular tourist destination, as it's an incredibly accessible way to experience North African culture on a budget.

From the ancient city of Marrakesh to the unofficial cultural capital of Fez in the northeast, street vendors draw inspiration from Berber, Arab, and European influences to celebrate Independence Day with the preparation of local delicacies such as bessara (a fava bean soup) and battered spicy sardines. Traditionally, celebrations are carried out across multiple days as Morocco's main thoroughfare brightens with the colors of the national flag, depicted in today's Doodle artwork.

Many television networks broadcast documentary programming that commemorates the nation's struggle to overcome colonial powers, giving a chance for Moroccans to reflect on the independence movement that restored a heritage stretching back thousands of years.

Source: Google doodles

