Google doodle to honor 51 years of Oman’s National Day

Today Google doodles celebrate Oman National Day. On the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, citizens and residents across Oman come together each November 18 to celebrate its National Day over a two-day period. On this day in 1650, foreign powers were driven from the shores of Oman's trading ports, which were being exploited to support merchant routes to India.

The Portuguese first arrived in the country in the early 1500s, and used the now capital of Muscat as a fortified port to protect their trade routes to India. Unhappy with a Portuguese presence that exploited Oman, the Al-Ya'ribi clan agreed a treaty with the British East India Company to allow the British to have rights in their ports, in a rebuke of the Portuguese government. On November 18, 1650, Imam Sultan bin Saif led a rebellion that expelled the Portuguese from Oman and its ports.

As the oldest independent Arab nation, Oman takes pride in its National Day celebrations with many traditional Gulf Region customs. Typically, camel racers gather from across the country to compete in the annual National Day race, an essential element of Omani heritage that traces back centuries. Both private residences and public buildings are adorned with the national colors of green, white, and red, which are featured prominently on the Oman flag in today's Doodle artwork.

To celebrate, musicians and dancers in cities across Oman put on folkloric performances, symbolizing the nation's past. National Day events include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill. The holiday gives Omanis the opportunity to return to their home villages which makes the traffic level during the holiday much heavier than usual.

Historically played after long voyages or extended conflicts, several genres of Omani music draw inspiration from maritime history, alluding to the anniversary of the liberation in the nation's 17th century ports.

According to The national News, Oman's National Day will celebrate our nation's extraordinary journey from an underdeveloped country to a modern, rapidly developing nation that is dedicated to empowering all of its citizens.

Source: Google doodles, Wikipedia

