Google doodle celebrates Lithuania’s Independence Day 2022

Happy Independence Day, Lithuania!

Today Google doodle on Lithuania to celebrate one of two Independence days, known locally as Restoration of the State Day. The Act of Reinstating Independence of Lithuania (Lithuanian: Lietuvos Valstybės atkūrimo aktas) or Act of 16 February was signed by the Council of Lithuania on 16 February 1918, proclaiming the restoration of an independent State of Lithuania, governed by democratic principles, with Vilnius as its capital.

The Act was signed by all twenty representatives of the Council, which was chaired by Jonas Basanavičius. The Act of 16 February was the result of a series of resolutions on the issue, including one issued by the Vilnius Conference and the Act of 8 January. The path to the Act was long and complex because the German Empire exerted pressure on the Council to form an alliance. The Council had to carefully maneuver between the Germans, whose troops were present in Lithuania, and the demands of the Lithuanian people.

So why does the nation celebrate multiple independence days? In 1940, Lithuania was annexed, marking the beginning of an occupation that lasted 50 years. In an effort to liberate Lithuania and the other Baltic states of Latvia and Estonia, an estimated two million people joined hands in 1989 to form a 600 km human chain that stretched from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius to the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

This show of solidarity inspired citizens throughout the region and was integral in Lithuania's fight to regain independence, which was officially recognized on March 11, 1990 on today's sister holiday, now known as Restoration of Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president on Lithuania Independence Day 2022.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, too sent a cable of congratulation to President Gitanas Nauseda of the Republic of Lithuania on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

